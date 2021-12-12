TEMA provides update on severe weather response efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has released a report with updates on response efforts to the severe weather Friday night.

The state of Tennessee remains at a level 3 State of Emergency as damage assessments continue in approximately 20 counties.

Today, NWS will continued field surveys in Tennessee in Dickson, Stewart, Davidson, Wilson, Sumner and Smith counties.

Tennessee has experience four weather-related deaths:

Two in Lake County

One in Obion County

One in Shelby County

NWS teams have confirmed in their report that six tornado touchdowns in Tennessee, details as follows:

Perry County to Bucksnort in Hickman County, EF-1, 100 mph winds, 250 yards wide, 12.2 miles long

Hickman County at I-40, EF-0, 85 mph winds, 100 yards wide, 4.66 miles long

Dickson County, EF-2, 135 mph winds, 500 yards wide, 8.34 miles long

Dickson County in Burns, EF-1, 110 mph winds, 175 yards wide, 5.3 miles long

Cheatham County in Kingston Springs, EF-2, 125 mph winds, 400 yards wide, 10.5 miles long

Davidson County at Percy Priest Lake to Mt. Juliet in Wilson County, EF-1, 105 mph winds, 100 yards wide 7.6 miles long

Power outages:

Statewide, 26,500 Davidson County, 10,000 Shelby County,12,000 Obion County 1,200 Sumner County 1,300



Boil water advisories:

Dresden

Kenton

Samburg

The crisis Cleanup Line is active and accepting calls from Tennesseans in storm-damaged counties who need volunteer assistance: 800-451-1954

