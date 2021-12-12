Advertise with Us
Seasonable for a couple days, but our temperatures are going up again this week.

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Sunny skies prevail today and our temperatures will be seasonable. A temperatures will gradually climb this weekend and we’ll see some isolated to scattered showers at times.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 54
  • NORMAL LOW: 37

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 50s with light winds.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s with a light northeasterly breeze.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers and afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday clouds will increase with highs in the low 70s and by Wednesday night a few showers will be possible with lows in the low 60s. Thursday Friday will most be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs Thursday will be near 70 and highs Friday will be in the Mid 60s. Some showers could linger into Saturday morning and cooler temperatures arriving by that afternoon in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

