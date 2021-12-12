A much calmer & drier pattern will be in place through early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A much calmer pattern in place today and the weather will remain calm into next week. Although it’s quiet, it’s been windy and chilly across the Mid-South but winds should continue to decrease and skies will clear tonight. More sunshine for Sunday but temperatures will stay chilly. A gradual warm up is on the way next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. North northwest wind around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and with highs in the low 50s. Northeasterly winds at 5 - 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeasterly breezes at 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly with a slight chance of a shower with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

