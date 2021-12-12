Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A much calmer & drier pattern will be in place through early next week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A much calmer pattern in place today and the weather will remain calm into next week. Although it’s quiet, it’s been windy and chilly across the Mid-South but winds should continue to decrease and skies will clear tonight. More sunshine for Sunday but temperatures will stay chilly. A gradual warm up is on the way next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. North northwest wind around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and with highs in the low 50s. Northeasterly winds at 5 - 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeasterly breezes at 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly with a slight chance of a shower with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are over, but cold air is moving into the area
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
GALLERY: Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
Wendolyn Lee
Man convicted of raping, impregnating stepdaughter
MLGW reports more than 30,000 customers without power as of early Saturday morning.
Thousands of MLGW customers experiencing power outages

Latest News

Dry into next week but temps will gradually warm up
Saturday evening Memphis forecast - Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Parts of Kentucky left in shambles after historic tornado
Parts of Kentucky left in shambles after historic tornado
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado