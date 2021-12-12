Advertise with Us
MLGW making progress with restoration efforts
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is continuing to its restoration efforts after the severe storms last night.

They say they have restored service to more the 41,718 of the 54,518 customers who were without power.

Many of the outages are due to fallen tree limbs on power lines that took down poles.

Eight outside crews were called into assist with the approximate 12,800 customers who are still without power.

Their estimated time for full restoration is Monday, December 13, at midnight.

To report an emergency such as downed wires or a gas leak, please call 528-4465.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

