Mayfield continues cleanup efforts after powerful tornado Friday night

MAYFIELD, Kent. (WMC) - Debris and rubble lines the streets of Mayfield tonight, as volunteers and cleanup crews try to organize the chaos left behind by Friday’s storm.

In those piles of debris are family histories of Mayfield.

“It’s definitely decades and decades of work and generations of our family,” Mayfield business owner Daniel Carr said.

Carr owns Carr’s Steakhouse, but his family’s restaurant that goes back to the 50′s is now unrecognizable.

Carr recalls that Friday night before the tornado swept through.

“I made it home, made the call back to the restaurant, and we were able to get all the customers and employees out just minutes before it flattened our restaurant,” Carr said.

“This is the very worst storm that’s ever hit this area,” Pastor of New Visions Ministries Gregg Hussey said.

Lifelong Mayfield resident and pastor, Hussey looks on what’s left of his building on Sunday.

It’s the oldest church building in Mayfield, he says, and this was to be his congregations first Sunday back after months of renovation.

“It’s very devastating at this time, but I must remember it’s still God’s will. Whatever his will is is the perfect wheel, so it’s very heartbreaking but it’s OK too. We know God has a better plan,” Hussey said.

Both Hussey and Carr know the community will rebuild and be stronger from the event, but the community will forever be changed.

“We put a lot of history in the building where people get a sense of how Mayfield was in years past. That’s buried underneath here in some capacity, so we won’t be able to get that back but hopefully people still remember that and will keep carrying that forward,” Carr said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear updated the death toll from across Kentucky, including Mayfield. Over 80 people now have been reported dead, and unfortunately search efforts have not ended.

