Health department reports 171 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The health department reports 171 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths over the last 24 hours.

Two cases of the omicron variant have be confirmed in Shelby County.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 151,242 and there have been 2,399 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise. SCHD reports 175 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 1,908 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 473 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the latest weekly test positivity rate is 4.5% for the week ending in December 4, down 1.7% from the previous week.

Shelby County is averaging 2,358 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 75.7% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

530,218 total people vaccinated

1,082,049 total vaccinations administered

16,507 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

