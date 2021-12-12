Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee officials confirm a woman died when storms swept through Memphis late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Family members and friends identified the woman as 54-year-old Lisa Taylor.

On Sunday, Action News 5 spoke with Taylor’s former co-workers and friends.

Those who knew Taylor say she had a gift when it came to flowers.

“She could make anything and wrap anything,” said Rachel Greer. “She was unbelievable.”

Greer owns Rachel’s flower shop at Poplar and Hollywood in Memphis, where Taylor worked as a florist for 14 years.

Sherry Howell, one of Taylor’s co-workers, said Taylor loved helping people.

“Lisa just taught me so much in the last two years,” said Howell. “I loved working beside her and learning from her.”

Taylor left the flower shop in October to take a job with the Transportation Security Administration at the airport.

It was a job with better benefits.

But there were no hard feelings at the flower shop.

“We were so excited when she got a new job that had benefits and Saturdays off and insurance that we don’t have in this industry,” said Greer. “We were so proud when she got that job and had a big sendoff party for her. She knew when she left, she was loved.”

Despite the new job, Greer says Taylor was still very much part of their family.

But on Saturday, they got a call they weren’t expecting.

It was from Taylor’s boyfriend.

He was calling to let them know Taylor had died the previous night after a storm swept through Orange Mound.

The storm knocked over a tree, which crashed into the bedroom where Taylor was sleeping.

“Our shop fell apart,” said Greer. “Even our delivery men were in tears.”

Those who knew Taylor and loved her are now wondering how someone so full of sunshine and energy could be taken away so suddenly.

They mourn with her family, including her children, and believe she is now in a better place.

“She was raised by her grandmother. She lost her mother when she was young. So, in my faith, they’re reunited now. So, I’m blessed by that. That gives me some comfort,” said Greer.

Not only did Lisa Taylor have a gift for flowers.

Like flowers, friends say Lisa was a gift to the world.

