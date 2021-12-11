WATCH NOW: Arkansas Governor tours storm damage in Northeast Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to tour storm damage in Monette, Arkansas.

The visit comes after a tornado ripped through the town Friday night leaving one dead and others injured at a local nursing home.

According to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, at least 20 people had to be rescued after being trapped inside the nursing home Friday.

During the visit, Governor Hutchinson is expected to answer questions from the media.

