Two Memphis area stars take top honors at CFB Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to two Memphis area players honored at the College Football Awards in Las Vegas.

Former Arlington High star Kenneth Walker of Michigan State wins the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top collegiate running back. Horn Lake star Nakobe Dean of Georgia brings home the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top collegiate linebacker.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.