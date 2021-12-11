Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two Memphis area stars take top honors at CFB Awards

(KFYR)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to two Memphis area players honored at the College Football Awards in Las Vegas.

Former Arlington High star Kenneth Walker of Michigan State wins the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top collegiate running back. Horn Lake star Nakobe Dean of Georgia brings home the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top collegiate linebacker.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Threat for severe storms through early morning Saturday
Wendolyn Lee
Man convicted of raping, impregnating stepdaughter
Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
GALLERY: Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
Germantown police find school shooting threat unrelated to Houston High School
Darnell and Daniel Grayer
Brothers charged in $35K smash-and-grab burglary, more suspects wanted

Latest News

NBA fines Dillon Brooks for outburst in Mavs game
NBA fines Dillon Brooks for outburst in Mavs game
Murray State hands Tigers 4th straight defeat
Murray State hands Tigers 4th straight defeat
Source: Ole Miss Athletics
Tigers defensive coordinator becomes FIU head coach
Tigers Calvin Austin honored by Black Men Crowned organization
Tigers Calvin Austin honored by Black Men Crowned organization