Two cases of COVID-19 omicron variant identified in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed two cases of the omicron variant were identified today in Shelby County.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, the health department director, said the variant could already be spreading both in the county and state.

The department recommends you get a booster dose of the vaccine to fight the omicron variant.

