Thousands of MLGW customers experiencing power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis, Lights, Gas, and Water (MLGW) customers are experiencing power outages Friday night.

As of 10:33 p.m., 70 outages are affecting 8,565 customers.

MLGW says it’s anticipating that a majority of the outages are due to damaging wind gusts. MLGW crews and additional contract crews are ready to respond to any local damage or outages.

To track outages in your area, click here.

The contact numbers below can be used for outage and emergency reporting.

Outage Reporting: (901) 544-6500

Emergency: (901) 528-4465

Customer Care Center: (901) 544-MLGW (6549)

