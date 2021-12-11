Advertise with Us
Thousands of MLGW customers experiencing power outages

Thousands of MLGW customers experiencing power outages
Thousands of MLGW customers experiencing power outages(Source: MLGW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis, Lights, Gas, and Water (MLGW) customers are experiencing power outages Friday night.

As of 10:33 p.m., 70 outages are affecting 8,565 customers.

MLGW says it’s anticipating that a majority of the outages are due to damaging wind gusts. MLGW crews and additional contract crews are ready to respond to any local damage or outages.

To track outages in your area, click here.

The contact numbers below can be used for outage and emergency reporting.

  • Outage Reporting: (901) 544-6500
  • Emergency: (901) 528-4465
  • Customer Care Center: (901) 544-MLGW (6549)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

