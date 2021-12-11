Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visits areas affected by overnight storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be travelling to areas impacted by the overnight storms this afternoon, and he is expected to hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m.

This afternoon and evening, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is travelling to areas impacted by the storms. He will be traveling through Dickson, Stewart and Lake counties, and he will meet with local officials on-the-ground in Tiptonville and Dresden.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at level 3.

