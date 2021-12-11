Advertise with Us
TDH: 3 dead after tornadoes hit several counties in Western, Middle Tennessee(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed three weather-related deaths due to the storm.

Health officials said two deaths were reported in Lake County and one fatality in Obion County.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville has been activated at a Level 3 – State of Emergency. This activation allows state departments to support “local jurisdictions directly with storm response.”

The storm took down trees in Decatur, Gibson, Henderson, and Madison counties.

TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said the “severe storms, producing observed and radar-indicated tornadoes.”

