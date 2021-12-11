TDH: 3 dead after tornadoes hit several counties in Western, Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed three weather-related deaths due to the storm.

Health officials said two deaths were reported in Lake County and one fatality in Obion County.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville has been activated at a Level 3 – State of Emergency. This activation allows state departments to support “local jurisdictions directly with storm response.”

We are working with @T_E_M_A & first responders to evaluate the impacts of severe overnight storms & are deploying resources to immediately assist communities. Maria & I pray for families, including our neighbors in Kentucky, who are facing loss of life & devastation today. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 11, 2021

The storm took down trees in Decatur, Gibson, Henderson, and Madison counties.

The loss of life and livelihood resulting from the tornadoes last night is heartbreaking. We are praying for our friends in West & Middle Tennessee and across the entire Mid South region. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 11, 2021

TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said the “severe storms, producing observed and radar-indicated tornadoes.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.