Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County, Gov. Lee to visit affected areas

Governor Bill Lee
Governor Bill Lee
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of health has confirmed one weather-related death in Shelby County, Bringing Tennessee’s storm fatality to four.

Two of these fatalities have been reported in Lake County and one has been reported in Obion County.

Gov. Bill Lee will be travelling to areas impacted by the overnight storms this afternoon and is expected to hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m.

Damage assessment efforts are ongoing.

Power outages:

  • 95,000 without power statewide
    • 52,000 Davidson County
    • 15,500 Shelby County
    • 6,400 Summer County
    • 3,400 Williamson County
    • 1,000 Obion County
    • 500 Stewart County

Boil water advisories for the following cities:

  • Dresden
  • Kenton
  • Samberg

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are over, but cold air is moving into the area
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
GALLERY: Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
Wendolyn Lee
Man convicted of raping, impregnating stepdaughter
MLGW reports more than 30,000 customers without power as of early Saturday morning.
Thousands of MLGW customers experiencing power outages

Latest News

Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather
Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Police: Suspect wanted for three early morning robberies
Police: Suspect wanted for three early morning robberies
Man shot, killed on Winchester
Man shot, killed on Winchester