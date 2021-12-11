Advertise with Us
Shelby Co COVID-19 cases increase by 210, over 50 new pediatric cases reported
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 210 new cases of COVID-19 with 54 new cases identified as pediatric cases.

So far, there have been 151,071 COVID-19 cases and 2,399 deaths since the pandemic began. Shelby County data shows deaths account for about 2% of all cases identified across the county.

There are also over 1,800 active cases and 441 of those are among children.

Within the last 154 days, 1,1400 people have been identified in contact tracing.

Though numbers are far lower than spike data, health officials are keeping an eye out as COVID-19 variant omicron makes its way to the Mid-South. The highly transmissible variant, has already been reported in Mississippi.

Health officials say the best defense against the virus is the vaccine.

Here’s how Shelby County’s vaccine data stacks up:

  • 529,507 total people vaccinated
  • 81,810 series initiation
  • 335,932 series completion
  • 1,078,337 total vaccinations administered
  • 15,400 vaccinations reported within last seven days
  • 111,765 additional doses

For more county COVID-19 data, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

