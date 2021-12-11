Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As severe weather moves across the Mid-South, damage from storms is being reported.

In Arkansas, two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette nursing home as a tornado passed through. A state of emergency has also been issued for the Monette area.

Tornado warnings remain in effect in Mid-South throughout Friday night.

Damage in Leachville pic.twitter.com/RDqr921RtH — Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management (@MissCoOEM) December 11, 2021

