Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South

Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As severe weather moves across the Mid-South, damage from storms is being reported.

In Arkansas, two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette nursing home as a tornado passed through. A state of emergency has also been issued for the Monette area.

Tornado warnings remain in effect in Mid-South throughout Friday night.

For updates on Friday’s severe weather, click here.

