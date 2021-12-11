Severe storms continue Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the Mid-South through Saturday morning. A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 5 AM for most of the Action News 5 viewing area. Stay weather alert and have a way to get warnings! Showers and storms will continue through sunrise Saturday for areas east of Memphis. It will be colder behind the front with temperatures falling into the 40s by afternoon with late day clearing.

TODAY: Showers and storms early, some severe, then drying with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will be in the 60s this morning, but fall into the 40s by the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 50s

NEXT WEEK: It will remain dry early in the week with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 by Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible by Wednesday and Thursday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

