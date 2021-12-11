Advertise with Us
Send your weather pictures to Action News 5

From Marilyn Rose in Trumann, Arkansas Dec. 10, 2021.
From Marilyn Rose in Trumann, Arkansas Dec. 10, 2021.(WMC/Burst)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather is hitting the Mid-South.

Share your photos or video of the storms with Action News 5 and we might use them on-air.

Upload them below or go to actionnews5.com/mypics. Make sure to include where they were taken.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG

