Police: Suspect wanted for three early morning robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Policer responded to an armed robbery Saturday morning.

Police say that one man approached the Mapco Store on E.H. Crump Boulevard and attempted to make a purchase from the walk up window. A short time later the man returned with a handgun and shot out the glass door and entered the business.

Officers say the suspect pointed his gun at the store clerk and demanded money from the register. After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Prior to this, police say this suspect is believed to be responsible for a separate robbery at the Winchester Road Marathon and a third robbery at the Mapco on East Shelby Drive.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20′s that has a thin build, short hair, light complexion and is approximately 5;10 to 6′ tall. He was wearing a black and grey sweatshirt, black pants with white markings on the left leg, black shoes and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the suspect or any of these incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

