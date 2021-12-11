Parts of Kentucky left in shambles after historic tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sun rose to devastation in Kentucky Saturday morning.

It was most apparent in Mayfield, a small city of ten thousand people on the southwestern most tip of the state, as the city was reduced to rubble.

“This is a storm the likes of which we have never seen.,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

The state EMA office already estimates this to be the deadliest storm in nearly 50 years.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably ending up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives,” Beshear said.

Beshear later ended up in Mayfield to survey the damage alongside Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan.

“We want to be here to help dig out, to help make rescues, to help provide for people who are suffering, and then to help rebuild. This is not a one-day thing. This is one state, and we will stand united to make sure that we can lift our families back up,” Beshear said.

“We will be fine. It’s going to take us a while, but we will be fine. Today, we’re going to focus on those who’ve lost so much, and that’s where our hearts are, with them who have lost the people they love and the property of where they make a living. So pray for us, stay with us, and we will come out stronger because of this,” O’Nan said.

