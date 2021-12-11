Advertise with Us
Packages shipping from FedEx could have potential delays due to storms

Individuals expecting to receive a package could experience potential delays due to storms.(WMC Action News 5)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to severe storms last night Friday, December 10, FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions.

According to FedEx, package deliveries could have potential delays. Especially packages that were supposed to be delivered Saturday, December 11.

FedEx stated that the money-back insurance is suspended for U.S. domestic packages and shipments inbound into the U.S. from international locations.

Continue to check the status of your shipment and also get updates for service alerts on the FedEx website.

