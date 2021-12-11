NBA fines Dillon Brooks for outburst in Mavs game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expressing your opinion can leave you a bit lighter in your wallet.

That’s what Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks found out Friday from the NBA.

Brooks is fined $25,000 for going after the referees late in the Grizzlies game against the Mavericks Wednesday at FedExForum. The Fine is for “aggressively confronting a game official, and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.” Brooks had to be restrained by Grizzlies assistant coaches. The Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings Saturday night.

Former Grizzlies all-star Zach Randolph will have his Jersey Retirement Ceremony after the game at FedExForum.

