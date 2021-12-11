Advertise with Us
National Weather Service surveying damage caused by Friday night's severe storms

National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe storms Friday night.
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paduach has sent multiple crews out on Saturday to survey damage caused by Friday night’s severe storms.

On social media, the NWS said, “It’s going to be a long haul this week getting to everyone.”

The weather agency is asking for patients and said they will release more information once they start getting specifics.

NWS Paducah will have one of their survey crews in Mayfield, but stated they are getting help from other NWS offices.

They said the surveying will be a team effort.

