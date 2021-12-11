Murray State hands Tigers 4th straight defeat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s an old saying that goes, ”the roof is in the pudding.”

The Memphis Tigers may have the ingredients with the No. 1 recruiting class in tow, but the chemistry just hasn’t been there in the baking, losers of three straight.

Murray State races into Memphis with a 7-1 record. Friday night at FedExForum is where the Tigers are trying to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2017. Head Coach Penny Hardaway inserts former Cordova High star Tyler Harris into the starting lineup.

The University of Memphis starts out running with Jalen Duren getting for the jam for Memphis first points of the night. Freshman Josh Minott gets an early appearance and banks in a three out front, but he didn’t play much more. Tigers take the lead when Malcolm Dandridge finds Lester Quinonez for the wing three. It’s 14-13 9 for Lester. Memphis going on a 17-2 run to close out the first half.

Tyler Harris leads the Tigers with 15, Duren with jam. Emoni Bates with nine as the Tigers take a 40-26 lead into the break. The second half, a different story. The Racers 14 of 29 from three, outscore Memphis by 16 after the break. This one goes to the wire, but Murray State hands Memphis its fourth straight defeat. Final score 74-72.

After the game were these comments from Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

“Four games in a row. You’ve said every speech. You’ve said everything that needed to be said. I just have to keep pushing. As the leader, I have to keep pushing us in the right direction,” Hardaway said.

Guard Tyler Harris adds, “It’s up to us to actually go out there and do it. I’d say wasn’t none of our losses on him. I’d say every time we lost, he went over with us every scenario. It’s just discipline. We’re undisciplined.”

The Tigers, now 5-4, next host No, 9 Alabama Tuesday night at FedExForum. Tip time is 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.