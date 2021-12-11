Man shot, killed on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 1708 Winchester Road around 3:59 a.m.

Officers say one man was shot and he did not survive his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time in this ongoing investigation.

At 3:59 am this morning, Officers responded to a shooting at 1708 Winchester where they located a male shooting victim. The victim did not survive his injuries. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing Homicide Investigation. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 11, 2021

