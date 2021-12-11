Man shot, killed on Winchester
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 1708 Winchester Road around 3:59 a.m.
Officers say one man was shot and he did not survive his injuries.
There is no suspect information available at this time in this ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.