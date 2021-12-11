Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man shot, killed on Winchester

Man shot, killed on Winchester
Man shot, killed on Winchester(wafb)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 1708 Winchester Road around 3:59 a.m.

Officers say one man was shot and he did not survive his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are over, but cold air is moving into the area
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
GALLERY: Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
Wendolyn Lee
Man convicted of raping, impregnating stepdaughter
MLGW reports more than 30,000 customers without power as of early Saturday morning.
Thousands of MLGW customers experiencing power outages

Latest News

Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather
Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Sunlight shows aftermath of deadly tornadoes
Governor Bill Lee
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County, Gov. Lee to visit affected areas
Police: Suspect wanted for three early morning robberies
Police: Suspect wanted for three early morning robberies