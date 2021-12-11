KUB working to restore power outages in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced that utility crews were working to restore power in thousands of outages across East Tennessee.

As of now, over 4,000 outages are reported in the area, according to KUB. At the peak, more than 15,000 outages were reported.

“Crews are working to restore power as quickly & safely as possible,” a social media post stated.

Report outages can be found on the KUB website.

