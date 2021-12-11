Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Gov Beshear: ‘north of 70′ dead, ‘could exceed in 100′ in Kentucky

National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe...
National Weather Service Paducah has sent a team to Mayfield to survey damage caused by severe storms Friday night.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSMV) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms overnight tornado death toll is “north of 70″ and “could exceed 100.”

The governor said almost 57,000 people in the state were without power as of 4:45 ET.

“This whole state this whole state is with western Kentucky,” Beshear said.

Gov. Andy Beshear to Hold Briefing on Storm Damage and State's Response 12.11.20

Gov. Andy Beshear to Hold Briefing on Storm Damage and State's Response 12.11.20

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, December 11, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed three weather-related deaths due to the storm. Health officials said two deaths were reported in Lake County and one fatality in Obion County.

Significant damage has been reported in Mayfield after a possible tornado touched down in the city. The Graves County Emergency Management Office said a shelter has been opened at Mayfield High School.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an emergency operations center has been established at CFSB in Mayfield, located at 100 Dick Castleman Bypass.

Emergency Management said Mayfield residents who are able to walk safely can go to Fire Station No. 1 on East Broadway Street. Buses at the fire station are helping transport people to shelters.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are over, but cold air is moving into the area
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
GALLERY: Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
Wendolyn Lee
Man convicted of raping, impregnating stepdaughter
MLGW reports more than 30,000 customers without power as of early Saturday morning.
Thousands of MLGW customers experiencing power outages

Latest News

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Emergency declared in aftermath of tornadoes
Daylight shows tornado damage at Monette, AR nursing home
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Woman pulled from a home on middle Tennessee (WSMV)
Woman pulled from home in middle Tennessee
Individuals expecting to receive a package could experience potential delays due to storms.
Packages shipping from FedEx could have potential delays due to storms