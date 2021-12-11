4 suspects indicted in Ripley murder
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men have been indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder.
Sedric Rogers, 40, was found fatally shot September 7 on the porch of a home on West McFarlin Avenue in Ripley.
The investigation determined 20-year-old Latonio Grandberry, Chrishun Taylor (19), Joshua Taylor (19) and 23-year-old Corridirus Qualls were suspects in the murder. They were indicted Friday, December 10.
The Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned the following indictments:
Latonio Grandberry
- First-degree murder
- Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Felony reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation
- Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Prior felony conviction
- Felony possession of a weapon
- Six counts of aggravated assault
- Felony evading arrest endangering others
- Vandalism $2,500-$10,000
Chrishun Taylor
- First-degree murder
- Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Felony reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation
- Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Six counts of aggravated assault
- Vandalism $2,500-$10,000
Joshua Taylor
- First-degree murder
- Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation
- Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Six counts of aggravated assault
- Vandalism $2,500-$10,000
Corridirus Qualls
- First-degree murder
- Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Felony reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation
- Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Six counts of aggravated assault
- Felony evading arrest endangering others
- Vandalism $2,500-$10,000
The suspects were booked into the Lauderdale County Jail. Corridirus Taylor, Joshua Taylor, and Qualls were given a $500,000 bond. Grandberry was not given a bond.
