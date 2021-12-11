Advertise with Us
4 suspects indicted in Ripley murder

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men have been indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder.

Sedric Rogers, 40, was found fatally shot September 7 on the porch of a home on West McFarlin Avenue in Ripley.

The investigation determined 20-year-old Latonio Grandberry, Chrishun Taylor (19), Joshua Taylor (19) and 23-year-old Corridirus Qualls were suspects in the murder. They were indicted Friday, December 10.

The Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned the following indictments:

Latonio Grandberry

  • First-degree murder
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • Felony reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation
  • Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
  • Prior felony conviction
  • Felony possession of a weapon
  • Six counts of aggravated assault
  • Felony evading arrest endangering others
  • Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

Chrishun Taylor

  • First-degree murder
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • Felony reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation
  • Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
  • Six counts of aggravated assault
  • Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

Joshua Taylor

  • First-degree murder
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • Reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation
  • Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
  • Six counts of aggravated assault
  • Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

Corridirus Qualls

  • First-degree murder
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • Felony reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation
  • Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
  • Six counts of aggravated assault
  • Felony evading arrest endangering others
  • Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

The suspects were booked into the Lauderdale County Jail. Corridirus Taylor, Joshua Taylor, and Qualls were given a $500,000 bond. Grandberry was not given a bond.

