4 suspects indicted in Ripley murder

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men have been indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder.

Sedric Rogers, 40, was found fatally shot September 7 on the porch of a home on West McFarlin Avenue in Ripley.

The investigation determined 20-year-old Latonio Grandberry, Chrishun Taylor (19), Joshua Taylor (19) and 23-year-old Corridirus Qualls were suspects in the murder. They were indicted Friday, December 10.

The Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned the following indictments:

Latonio Grandberry

First-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Felony reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation

Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Prior felony conviction

Felony possession of a weapon

Six counts of aggravated assault

Felony evading arrest endangering others

Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

Chrishun Taylor

First-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Felony reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation

Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Six counts of aggravated assault

Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

Joshua Taylor

First-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation

Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Six counts of aggravated assault

Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

Corridirus Qualls

First-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Felony reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation

Two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Six counts of aggravated assault

Felony evading arrest endangering others

Vandalism $2,500-$10,000

The suspects were booked into the Lauderdale County Jail. Corridirus Taylor, Joshua Taylor, and Qualls were given a $500,000 bond. Grandberry was not given a bond.

