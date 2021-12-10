Advertise with Us
Woman hit, killed by car in Horn Lake

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle in Horn Lake

Horn Lake Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck on the 5300 block of Nail Road.

Police say the woman was identified as Leslie Bickers, but she did not survive her injuries prior to emergency responders making the scene.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and was not on the scene when police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174 or Desoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

