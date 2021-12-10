Advertise with Us
Watch Live: Zach Randolph visits Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies player, Zach Randolph, will be stopping by the Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive Friday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The first 100 fans who stop by during his visit and donate a gift at the toy drive will get to meet Randolph and receive two tickets to tomorrow’s Grizzlies game.

