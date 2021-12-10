Truck backs into business, steals thousands of dollars of jewelry

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call about a business with a busted out front window.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the entire front of the Cunningham Watch & Jewelry Repair caved in.

A report from police says that surveillance footage shows a white Ford F-150 back through the front of the business around 2:59 a.m. Three men then appear to enter the business on foot.

The owner of the business says that four custom chains worth $6,000 each were taken, as well as $10,000 in costume jewelry.

Dispatch says that no alarm was received after the break in.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

