Tigers defensive coordinator becomes FIU head coach

Source: Ole Miss Athletics
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Memphis Tigers football team prepares for the Hawaii Bowl, they could be without defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.  

That’s because MacIntyre has accepted the job as the new head coach at Florida International.  

MacIntyre came to Memphis from his job as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss after the 2019 season. His Tiger defenses were notoriously slow starters but built up heat on opposing offenses as the seasons went on. The Tigers finished this season with 11 takeaways in 10 sacks in the last four games, compared to just four thefts and six sacks in the first eight.  

A former two-time National Coach of the Year, MacIntyre takes over an FIU program that went 1-11 last season. It’s not yet known if he’ll coach the Tigers in the Hawaii Bowl.

