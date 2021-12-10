Tigers Calvin Austin honored by Black Men Crowned organization

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Memphis Tigers football team gets ready to play in the Hawaii Bowl, one of its top players is enjoying some congratulations in his own hometown.

Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin is being honored as one of 10 Memphis men making a difference by the Black Men Crowned organization.

Austin, a former Harding Academy star, was deemed too small for major college football. But despite his 5′9,″ 150-pound stature, Austin walked on to the Tiger football team, earned a scholarship, and has been a record-setter ever since.

He was a unanimous first team All-Conference selection in the American and is coming off his second straight of catching more than 1,000 yards in passes.

