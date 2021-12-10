Tickets on sale for Incubus concert at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets are on sale for the Incubus concert at the Soundstage at Graceland this upcoming spring.
The alternative rock band will hit the stage on March 21 as a part of the Graceland Live lineup.
If you’re interested in getting a ticket, you can purchase them at gracelandlive.com or call 877-777-0606.
Anyone who purchases tickets to Graceland Live performances will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3 p.m. the day of the show.
The full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:
- December 11 – Michael W. Smith
- December 12 – The Beach Boys
- February 3 – Robert Cray
- February 4 – Drive-By Truckers
- March 21 – Incubus – New
- March 24 - Johnnyswim
- March 26 - Last Podcast on the Left
- April 14 – Chris Lane
- April 23 – Tower of Power
- April 28 – Henry Rollins
- October 6 - “Weird Al” Yankovic
As for Graceland’s COVID-19 policy, everyone who attends the concert has to have a negative test within 72 hours prior to entering the Soundstage or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The venue asks that you provide printed proof of the negative test, the original vaccine card or a printed copy of the card.
Unvaccinated fans under the age of five will also be required to take a test.
Masks are recommended, but not required, to be worn indoors.
