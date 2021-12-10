Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tickets on sale for Incubus concert at Graceland

INCUBUS brings ‘Make Yourself &amp; Beyond’ to the Taft Theatre
INCUBUS brings ‘Make Yourself &amp; Beyond’ to the Taft Theatre(tcw-wxix)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets are on sale for the Incubus concert at the Soundstage at Graceland this upcoming spring.

The alternative rock band will hit the stage on March 21 as a part of the Graceland Live lineup.

If you’re interested in getting a ticket, you can purchase them at gracelandlive.com or call 877-777-0606.

Anyone who purchases tickets to Graceland Live performances will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3 p.m. the day of the show.

The full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:

  • December 11 – Michael W. Smith
  • December 12 – The Beach Boys
  • February 3 – Robert Cray
  • February 4 – Drive-By Truckers
  • March 21 – Incubus – New
  • March 24 - Johnnyswim
  • March 26 - Last Podcast on the Left
  • April 14 – Chris Lane
  • April 23 – Tower of Power
  • April 28 – Henry Rollins
  • October 6 - “Weird Al” Yankovic

As for Graceland’s COVID-19 policy, everyone who attends the concert has to have a negative test within 72 hours prior to entering the Soundstage or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The venue asks that you provide printed proof of the negative test, the original vaccine card or a printed copy of the card.

Unvaccinated fans under the age of five will also be required to take a test.

Masks are recommended, but not required, to be worn indoors.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex
‘I was really shocked’: Community reacts after abandoned baby found at Memphis apartment complex
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Owners of Makeda’s thank the public, enter therapy after Young Dolph’s death
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon Friday into early Saturday
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department

Latest News

Wendy Moten makes it to ‘The Voice’ finals
Wendy Moten makes it to ‘The Voice’ finals
Wendy Moten makes it to ‘The Voice’ finals
Wendy Moten makes it to ‘The Voice’ finals
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Wendy Moten to compete for a spot in the finale of ‘The Voice’ tomorrow
Nashville musicians awarded star on Orpheum Sidewalk of Stars in Memphis
Nashville musicians awarded star on Orpheum Sidewalk of Stars in Memphis