Tickets on sale for Incubus concert at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets are on sale for the Incubus concert at the Soundstage at Graceland this upcoming spring.

The alternative rock band will hit the stage on March 21 as a part of the Graceland Live lineup.

If you’re interested in getting a ticket, you can purchase them at gracelandlive.com or call 877-777-0606.

Anyone who purchases tickets to Graceland Live performances will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex after 3 p.m. the day of the show.

The full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:

December 11 – Michael W. Smith

December 12 – The Beach Boys

February 3 – Robert Cray

February 4 – Drive-By Truckers

March 21 – Incubus – New

March 24 - Johnnyswim

March 26 - Last Podcast on the Left

April 14 – Chris Lane

April 23 – Tower of Power

April 28 – Henry Rollins

October 6 - “Weird Al” Yankovic

As for Graceland’s COVID-19 policy, everyone who attends the concert has to have a negative test within 72 hours prior to entering the Soundstage or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The venue asks that you provide printed proof of the negative test, the original vaccine card or a printed copy of the card.

Unvaccinated fans under the age of five will also be required to take a test.

Masks are recommended, but not required, to be worn indoors.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.