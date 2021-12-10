Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Student detained after gun found at Memphis high school

Student detained after gun found at Memphis high school
Student detained after gun found at Memphis high school(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A student was detained Thursday after a gun was found at a Memphis high school.

A gun was found at Kingsbury High.

Memphis police say no one was injured. Police say the student was transported to juvenile court.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bad Timing store robbery
Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary
Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex
‘I was really shocked’: Community reacts after abandoned baby found at Memphis apartment complex
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Owners of Makeda’s thank the public, enter therapy after Young Dolph’s death
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside

Latest News

A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
After woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
After a Columbus woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
Family, friends gather for vigil to remember 16-year-old Memphis shooting victim
Family, friends gather for vigil to remember 16-year-old Memphis shooting victim
Artist completes sequel mural and lighting installation under I-40 underpass
Artist completes sequel mural and lighting installation under I-40 underpass