Student detained after gun found at Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A student was detained Thursday after a gun was found at a Memphis high school.

A gun was found at Kingsbury High.

Memphis police say no one was injured. Police say the student was transported to juvenile court.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.