Shorthanded Grizzlies crush Lakers at FedExForum
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve seen how good the Memphis Grizzlies are as frontrunners, coming off a streak of five games where they never trailed for one second.

Now, we find out how good they are at bouncing back after Wednesday night’s loss to the Mavericks.

Thursday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in town.  The Griz actually lead LA in the NBA’s Western Conference standings. Memphis in fourth place is going into the contest, one game ahead of Los Angeles. There’s no Dillon Brooks. He’s in health and safety protocols along with Ja Morant.

Brandon Clarke is also out but SloMo, Kyle Anderson, is back after missing the last three games with a sore back.   Anderson with seven points off the bench. The Lakers counter, making a run in the first quarter. It’s jam time for LA as they attack the Memphis rack.

James, a triple-double 20 points. Eleven assists, 10 rebounds, and 22 points for Anthony Davis.  But the Grizzlies reply with hammer time of their own. DeAnthony Melton and Jeran Jackson, Jr. take turns wrecking the rim. Triple J also knocking down three triples. Twenty-five points for Jackson.

Grizzlies go on whip the Lakers with a final score of 108-95.   The Grizzlies, now 15-11, next host the Sacramento Kings Saturday night at FedExForum. Zach Randolph’s jersey retirement ceremony will follow the game.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

