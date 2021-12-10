Advertise with Us
Severe storms in some areas tonight - Stay weather alert!

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy and windy with a passing shower or storm through sunset. Any storms could become severe. Temperatures will remain in the 70s. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times.

SEVERE THREAT TONIGHT: Scattered showers or storms. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind or tornadoes. The highest threat is in extreme northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee from Harrisburg to Dyersburg and points north. Stay weather alert and have a way to get warnings! Temperatures will slowly fall into the 60s by morning. Winds will be southwest at 15-30 mph with higher gusts near storms.

WEEKEND: A few showers could linger through sunrise Saturday, mainly east of Memphis. It will be colder behind the front with temperatures falling into the 40s by afternoon with late day clearing. Lows will be in the mid 30s Saturday night. Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain dry early in the week with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 by Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible by Wednesday and Thursday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

