Senate passes bill to drop KKK member’s name from Memphis federal building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Senate passed a bill this week to remove the name of a former congressman and KKK member from a federal building in Memphis.

The building is currently named after Clifford Davis but is set to be renamed in honor of late Judge Odell Horton -- the first Black federal judge appointed since reconstruction. Horton was also the president of LeMoyne-Owen College, served as an assistant U.S. attorney and was the first Black member of Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb’s city administration.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed the bill back in November to redesignate the building and now it’s made official with the Senate’s passage.

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) applauds the Senate’s decision, according to a statement sent to our newsroom.

“This is a proud day for Memphis and a satisfying legislative accomplishment. The first bill I passed in Congress, in 2007, was to add Judge Odell Horton’s name to the Memphis federal building in which he served. Seeing the Senate pass the bill today moves us one step closer to naming the federal building and courthouse in which he presided exclusively for Judge Horton. I look forward to seeing President Biden sign this bill into law and to the ceremonial renaming in Memphis next year.”

