Repeat sex offender sentenced to 25 years in 2006 Memphis rape

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A repeat sex offender has been sentenced in a 2006 rape.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Joshua Beadle was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for the rape of a woman near downtown.

Beadle has been incarcerated since 2015 for other sex crimes.

The district attorney’s office says Beadle broke into an apartment on Jefferson Place near North Danny Thomas in 2006 and raped a 22-year-old woman. He beat her with a chair and threatened to kill her. A DNA match linked Beadle to the rape.

Beadle is on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry as a violent offender and has six prior felony convictions, including the following:

  • Statutory rape
  • Attempted aggravated sexual battery
  • Violation of the sex offender registry
  • Two counts of burglary of a building
  • Theft of property over $1,000

Beadle also has pending cases for the charges below.

  • Aggravated rape
  • Attempted rape
  • Soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor
  • Aggravated assault

