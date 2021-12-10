Racers ready to roll against Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, the Memphis Tigers are in bounce-back mode.

They’ve got a bigger than anticipated contest looming against Murray State Friday night.

The Racers are 7-1 in the season and are regulars to the NCAA Tournament. Memphis is coming off three-straight losses away from home and struggling to remain nationally relevant, having dropped out of the Top 25. Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway knows what lies ahead.

“We know what we have to do,” said Hardaway. “We’re on a losing streak. Everything is kind of magnified. So, everybody has to up their level, myself included, being a leader, and everybody in the building has to step up their game as well. That’s all it is. We just got to get out of this funk and get back to what we know how to do.”

Tip time for the Tigers and Racers is 7 p.m. Friday downtown at FedExForum.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.