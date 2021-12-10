Porter-Leath Toy Truck drive underway at Action News 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 20th annual Toy Truck drive benefiting Porter-Leath kicks off Friday here at Action News 5.

The goal is to collect over 2,500 toys for Mid-South children under the age of five to help make their holidays a little brighter.

The Porter-Leath Toy Truck will be outside our station Friday and Saturday.

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the station at 1960 Union Avenue Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Porter Leath’s focus is to empower children and families by providing a variety of programs such as residential services, foster and adoptive care, early childhood and parent education, senior services and more.

Communications Director Mary Braddock says they serve over 10,000 children and families every year through those programs.

“What we want to make sure is that all children are prepared for kindergarten, making sure that they have the skills and the knowledge to enter school really strong,” said Braddock.

Braddock says the best toys to donate are ones that are fun and educational.

As an added bonus, if you stop by our station Friday from 2 to 3 p.m., Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph will be here giving a pair of tickets to Saturday’s game to the first 100 fans.

Now if the weather is holding you back you can make monetary donations HERE.

