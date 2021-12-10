Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Porter-Leath Toy Truck drive underway at Action News 5

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 20th annual Toy Truck drive benefiting Porter-Leath kicks off Friday here at Action News 5.

The goal is to collect over 2,500 toys for Mid-South children under the age of five to help make their holidays a little brighter.

The Porter-Leath Toy Truck will be outside our station Friday and Saturday.

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the station at 1960 Union Avenue Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Porter Leath’s focus is to empower children and families by providing a variety of programs such as residential services, foster and adoptive care, early childhood and parent education, senior services and more.

Communications Director Mary Braddock says they serve over 10,000 children and families every year through those programs.

“What we want to make sure is that all children are prepared for kindergarten, making sure that they have the skills and the knowledge to enter school really strong,” said Braddock.

Braddock says the best toys to donate are ones that are fun and educational.

As an added bonus, if you stop by our station Friday from 2 to 3 p.m., Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph will be here giving a pair of tickets to Saturday’s game to the first 100 fans.

Now if the weather is holding you back you can make monetary donations HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex
‘I was really shocked’: Community reacts after abandoned baby found at Memphis apartment complex
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Owners of Makeda’s thank the public, enter therapy after Young Dolph’s death
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms will move through the Mid-South tonight, overnight
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department

Latest News

Porter-Leath Toy Truck
Porter-Leath Toy Truck drive underway at Action News 5
INCUBUS brings ‘Make Yourself &amp; Beyond’ to the Taft Theatre
Tickets on sale for Incubus concert at Graceland
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis