Orpheum announces return of ‘Hamilton’ ticket lottery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre is holding a lottery to win tickets to the musical “Hamilton.”

The theater announced the return of the lottery on Thursday.

To enter the ticket lottery, download the official app at hamiltonmusical.com/app.

NOW ANNOUNCING the return of #Ham4Ham Lottery in Memphis for Hamilton! Click the link below and download the official app to #takeyourshot at $10 tickets: https://t.co/NLJ6xMFqJH⁠

⁠ pic.twitter.com/VBC90MsSjd — Orpheum Theatre Group (@TheOrpheumTN) December 9, 2021

