Orpheum announces return of ‘Hamilton’ ticket lottery
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre is holding a lottery to win tickets to the musical “Hamilton.”
The theater announced the return of the lottery on Thursday.
To enter the ticket lottery, download the official app at hamiltonmusical.com/app.
