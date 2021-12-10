One man shot on Riverdale Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Riverdale Road Thursday evening.

Police say one man was found shot and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One female has been detained in this ongoing investigation.

At 5:15 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4219 Riverdale. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.



One female was detained. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 10, 2021

