One man shot on Riverdale Road
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Riverdale Road Thursday evening.
Police say one man was found shot and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
One female has been detained in this ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
