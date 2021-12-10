New billboard honors Young Dolph near scene of shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight a new billboard featuring Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been unveiled right above the location where he was shot to death last month.

This is a look at the “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” billboard on Airways Boulevard by the Makeda’s Cookies.

Young Dolph’s partner started the campaign after the death of her own brother.

The goal of “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” is to raise money for families who lost their husbands and fathers to violent crime.

Earlier this week, Memphis city council made an unanimous vote to approve the honorary renaming of Dunn Road, between Airways and Hays, after Young Dolph.

Memphis police are still searching for Young Dolph’s killers.

