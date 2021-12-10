Advertise with Us
Motorist indicted in MPD officer's death

Robert Earl Jackson indicted for hitting, killing MPD officer earlier this year
Robert Earl Jackson indicted for hitting, killing MPD officer earlier this year(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 54-year-old Robert Jackson has been indicted for the death of a Memphis Police officer earlier this year.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, in March of this year, the officer was leaving his shift at the Raines Station Precinct in Whitehaven when his car was struck by a pickup truck.

The officer was hospitalized in critical condition, but died from his injuries about five hours later.

Jackson’s blood alcohol content measured .201 and he previously had been convicted for a DUI.

Jackson is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless driving and drunk driving.

