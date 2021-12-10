Motorist indicted in MPD officer’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 54-year-old Robert Jackson has been indicted for the death of a Memphis Police officer earlier this year.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, in March of this year, the officer was leaving his shift at the Raines Station Precinct in Whitehaven when his car was struck by a pickup truck.

The officer was hospitalized in critical condition, but died from his injuries about five hours later.

Jackson’s blood alcohol content measured .201 and he previously had been convicted for a DUI.

Jackson is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless driving and drunk driving.

