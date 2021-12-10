MLGW prepares for possible severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division is prepared for severe weather as the National Weather Service forecasts severe thunderstorms Friday night.

MLGW says they anticipate damaging wind of up to 60 mph that could damage trees and power lines and prolong restoration times.

They say their crews are read to respond to damages and/or outages as they occur, but note that restoration times could be extended due to COVID-19 safety measures and weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.