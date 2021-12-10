Advertise with Us
MLGW prepares for possible severe weather

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division is prepared for severe weather as the National Weather Service forecasts severe thunderstorms Friday night.

MLGW says they anticipate damaging wind of up to 60 mph that could damage trees and power lines and prolong restoration times.

They say their crews are read to respond to damages and/or outages as they occur, but note that restoration times could be extended due to COVID-19 safety measures and weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

