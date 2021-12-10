Mid-South utility companies ask for patience and communication during upcoming storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With severe weather on the horizon, utility companies across the Mid-South are calling all hands on deck.

“We are ready, but if the damage is extensive, it may take a little longer,” said Gale Jones Carson with MLGW, speaking about power restoration times.

The anticipated wind speeds have companies planning for downed trees, which may bring power lines down with them.

MLGW and Entergy (both in AR and MS) have third party crews on standby, in case the damage is to be extensive, but wait times for power restoration could still take longer than usual.

It all depends on how much damage this storm brings.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has even sent its crew members home with their TVA vehicles for quicker response times.

“We also notify all of our emergency personnel to prepare the transmission emergency operation center so that we can provide support to people in the field so that we make sure we get the fastest possible response if we do have any damage from severe weather,” said Patrick Walshe with TVA.

Walshe says TVA trains for these moments throughout the year and invests a large amount of resources into the company’s transmission system.

All three companies in TVA, MLGW and Entergy are pleading for patience from customers and also asking for customers to report outages.

Prepare now for the storms expected today. Make sure you are stocked up on necessities like bottled water, prescription medicines and batteries. Visit https://t.co/oOKKEXfIC7 for more #MLGWTips on preparing for storms. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo — MLGW (@MLGW) December 10, 2021

“Don’t assume that MLGW knows their services are out,” Carson said. “(Crews) will work 24/7, and they will also work 16 hour shifts to have our customers’ services restored quickly and safely.”

The number for MLGW customers to report outages is (901) 544-6500.

For emergencies, for instance a downed power line in the front yard, MLGW’s emergency hotline is (901) 528-4465.

Entergy customers can report outages at 800-968-8243.

Both companies are asking customers to download their mobile app to be able to monitor outage maps and receive text alerts on the status of their outage.

They’re also asking customers to be prepared with an outage kit: bottled water, flashlights, extra batteries, a first aid kit and a wireless radio, to name a few items.

Lastly, companies are asking customers to check on neighbors, particularly the elderly, to make sure they have the necessities they need to make it through a potential outage.

