Memphis woman missing since November believed to be in Mississippi

27-year-old Ashley McDonald
27-year-old Ashley McDonald
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a 27-year-old woman that was last seen on Nov. 25.

Police say Ashley McDonald was on Knight Trail Circle near Knight Arnold Road the last time she was seen.

She is now believed to be headed to Batesville, Mississippi to meet an unknown man.

Memphis Police Department says she may be driving a 2013/2014 black Ford Fusion with drive-out tags.

If you see her, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

