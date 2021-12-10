Advertise with Us
Man convicted of raping, impregnating step-daughter

Wendolyn Lee
Wendolyn Lee(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A criminal court jury convicted a 62-year-old man of raping his stepdaughter over a five-year period and ultimately impregnating her Thursday.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office says witnesses told the jury Wendolyn Lee began having sex with his step-daughter in 2010 when she was 14 and it continued for five years. In 2021 at age 16 she was pregnant with his child, according to the DA’s office.

He is convicted on felony counts of rape, statutory rape by an authority figure and incest.

Additionally, he is facing similar charges involving the victim’s younger sister who is also his stepdaughter. She currently has two children by Lee.

Lee reportedly told the court the child was his but that the young girl impregnated herself.

He will be sentenced in January.

