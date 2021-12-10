Advertise with Us
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter

Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 47-year-old Myles Wisemann III has been convicted for sexually assaulting his daughter over three-year period.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, the assaults began in 2012 when the daughter was only 13 and continued through 2015 when she was 16. She reportedly then went to the Child Advocacy Center where she disclosed the assaults.

Wiseman was indicted in 2016, and, on a recorded jail call, told his daughter that if she told the truth he would go away for 25 years. He also encouraged his father and girlfriend to try to convince his daughter not to come to court and instead write a letter recanting her statements about the assaults.

Wiseman was convicted on Friday for two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, two counts of incest and one count of rape.

